NJ Amber Alert issued for toddler abducted in Paterson

PATERSON — An Amber Alert was issued by State Police early Friday morning for a toddler who was abducted.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Zander Abad was abducted in Paterson by Junior Nunez. Nunez was driving a 2012 black Acura MDX with New Jersey license plate Y78SYU.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported Nunez is his mother's ex-boyfriend and is headed towards New York City.

Phones buzzed around New Jersey with the alert about the boy's abduction around 1:30 a.m. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported some people were notified three times.

No details about a possible destination or circumstances of the abduction were disclosed.

Anyone seeing the vehicle should dial 9-1-1.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

