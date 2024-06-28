NJ Amber Alert issued for toddler abducted in Paterson
PATERSON — An Amber Alert was issued by State Police early Friday morning for a toddler who was abducted.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Zander Abad was abducted in Paterson by Junior Nunez. Nunez was driving a 2012 black Acura MDX with New Jersey license plate Y78SYU.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported Nunez is his mother's ex-boyfriend and is headed towards New York City.
Phones buzzed around New Jersey with the alert about the boy's abduction around 1:30 a.m. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported some people were notified three times.
No details about a possible destination or circumstances of the abduction were disclosed.
Anyone seeing the vehicle should dial 9-1-1.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Nasty, disgusting food sold in NJ that people actually eat
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The worst rated fast-food restaurants in NJ - 2024
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant