⚫ Ex-husband of a RHONJ star convicted in federal court

⚫ Attack ordered on reality star’s new partner

⚫ Known mobster went to prison for assault

The ex-spouse of a Bravo reality star has been found guilty of plotting a physical attack on his former wife’s new love, in exchange for a reception at a lavish New Jersey venue.

Thomas Manzo, of Franklin Lakes, was convicted by a jury in Newark federal court, after a two and a half week trial, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

The 59-year-old Manzo arranged in 2015 for a known mobster to attack the now-husband of his ex, Dina Manzo of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame.

The Brownstone Paterson (Google Maps) The Brownstone Paterson (Google Maps) loading...

Lavish wedding month after attack

Thomas Manzo hired John Perna to assault Dave Cantin, in exchange for a free wedding reception for Perna held at The Brownstone — the historic venue Manzo co-owns with his brother.

Perna — a “made man” in the Lucchese Crime Family with his own crew according to prosecutors — carried out the attack on Cantin at a strip mall in Passaic County in July 2015, beating him with a "slap jack.”

About a month later, a wedding reception for 330 guests at the Brownstone was held for "a fraction” of the normal price.

Thomas Manzo then worked to cover the paper trail of the event, prosecutors said.

Newark federal court Google Maps Newark federal court (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Perna was sentenced in 2021 to 30 months in prison for the incident. It appeared that he has since been released, after serving his term.

Manzo was found guilty of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering resulting in serious bodily injury, and falsifying and concealing documents related to a federal investigation.

“The facts and circumstances in this case read like something from a bad TV crime drama, but the evidence and testimony presented in court prove it was reality,” FBI – Newark Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy said.

He added that Manzo “now faces a lengthy federal prison sentence.”

The violent crime in aid of racketeering activity count carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Falsifying and concealing records related to a federal investigation charge carries the same maximum penalty.

Conspiracy to commit violent crime in aid of racketeering carries a maximum potential penalty of three years in prison.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 15.

Real Housewife of NJ Dina Manzo home attack ARCHIVE :RHONJ Dina Manzo & Dave Cantin in 2017 after home attack (Instagram/Dina Manzo) loading...

Thomas Manzo has also been indicted in Monmouth County as an accomplice in a 2017 violent Holmdel home-invasion, which also targeted the Cantins.

James "Jimmy Balls" Mainello, of Bayonne, was arrested in 2019 for that Holmdel assault.

Dina Manzo left the Bravo reality series in 2015. She married Dave Cantin in June 2017.

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt