2 girls injured after tree branch smashes bus window in West Milford, NJ

🚐 The tour bus from Brooklyn hit a tree causing a branch to crash through a window

🚐 56 students were reportedly on a class trip to Greenwood Lake

🚐 Two juvenile girls were airlifted for treatment of serious injuries

WEST MILFORD — Two girls were hospitalized after a branch went through the window of a tour bus Tuesday afternoon.

The bus was traveling on East Shore Road along Greenwood Lake just south of the New York state border when it hit a tree around 3:15 p.m., according to West Milford police Lt. Eric Damsteadt. One of the branches broke off and injured two riders.

One of the girls was flown by helicopter to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson. Another was flown to Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack. Three other girls were treated for minor injuries at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, according to Damsteadt.

The bus is operated by Monsey Tours of Brooklyn.

ALSO READ: Toms River man found dead on boat doing circles in Raritan Bay

Damage to a bus hit by a tree branch in West Milford 6/4/24 Damage to a bus hit by a tree branch in West Milford 6/4/24 (The Yeshiva World News) loading...

Student on a class trip

Photos and video show one side of the bus' windshield was damaged along with the front end. Police are investigating what caused the driver to crash into a tree.

Yeshia World News reported that 56 passengers were on a class trip from a Brooklyn Jewish school.

In April, two full school buses "bumped" on Route 23 in West Milford in April as they came to a quick stop to avoid a two-car crash on Route 23. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported one bus rear-ended the other.

No students on the bus were injured. One of the car drivers was taken to a hospital.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant