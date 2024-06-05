⛵ A Toms River man is dead after his boat was found aground in Raritan Bay

SAYREVILLE — State police have confirmed that an Ocean County man died while boating in the Raritan Bay off Sayreville on Monday afternoon.

On June 3, at approximately 1:53 p.m., troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive individual on a vessel traveling in circles in the Raritan Bay in Sayreville Boro, state police said.

It appears the boat was doing circles in the bay when witnesses called 911. However, the boat had grounded itself by the time troopers arrived.

The individual on board, identified as Kenneth Halvorsen Jr., 53, from Toms River, was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is available now.

A GoFundMe was created to help with funeral expenses for Halvorsen, who was nicknamed "Big Dog."

“Our father was a wonderful man who helped many people, so we’d like to give him the send off he deserves. We appreciate everyone who donates no matter the amount,” the GoFundMe read.

As of Wednesday morning, June 5, almost $6,000 had been raised in the GoFundMe.

