CLIFTON — A large birthday party over the weekend turned into a brawl that sent a couple people to the hospital, including a teenager who may been hit with a machete, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident that occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Following multiple 911 calls about several people fighting, officials responded to a commercial building on Scoles Ave. and learned that the altercation occurred during a birthday party.

Scoles Ave., Clifton

According to witnesses, individuals involved in the brawl were armed with baseball bats and knives. A 15-year-old from Passaic suffered a head wound after being struck with a weapon, "which witnesses described as a machete," police said.

The teen was transported to a local hospital by first responders.

A couple hours later, police were informed that a second victim from the incident had arrived for treatment. The 44-year-old Passaic man had been stabbed near his hip, officials said.

According to police, no arrests related to the incident have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the Scoles Ave. incident is being asked to contact officials at 973-470-5908.

