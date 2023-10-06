Police impersonators in NJ are stopping cars and robbing people

🚨 Police report two encounters in South Jersey

🚨 Two men were robbed

🚨 The suspects had badges around their necks

Police in two Camden County towns are warning about individuals wearing badges around their necks claiming they are police officers.

Lindenwold police said two men driving a maroon sedan with police lights stopped a vehicle driving on Route 73 at Waterford Road in Winslow around 4:45 a.m. Sept. 28.

They told the driver he was a suspect in a robbery and would need to search his vehicle. When the driver requested a marked vehicle come to the scene, the men left.

One of the men was described by police as a Black man approximately 60 years old with short black hair and patchy facial hair wearing a Carhartt-style jacket. No description was provided of the second man.

Map shows encounters with "fake" police offices in Winslow and Lindenwold Map shows encounters with "fake" police offices in Winslow and Lindenwold (Canva) loading...

Armed robbery in one encounter

In a second incident, two males said that two “officers” approached them on the 700 block of East Elm Avenue of Lindenwold on Sept. 30 at approximately 9:45 p.m. The men searched them and stole money.

When one of the males confronted the pair, one of them showed a small handgun.

They then ran off to a red Ford sedan with a Pennsylvania plate and an "emergency light" on top.

One of the suspects was described as a tall white man with short hair wearing black boots, gray pants, a black long-sleeved jacket and possibly glasses.

The second man was described as a white man with brown hair wearing khaki pants, tan work boots and a black long-sleeved jacket. He was wearing a baseball cap backward.

Police asked anyone who may have encountered these individuals to call their local police department.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ bears prep for winter: Here's what attracts them to your yard Black bears are on the move in New Jersey and all 21 counties need to be ready. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

THAT'S SUS! Slang kids and teens now say and what the heck it means According to a comprehensive list from yourteenmag.com , these are some of the slang words and phrases kids and teenagers are using today that some older generations might not understand. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant