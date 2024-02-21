Guess how many farms NJ has — you&#8217;re probably not even close

Guess how many farms NJ has — you’re probably not even close

Canva

Nationally, the number of farms dropped 7% in the year 2022.

New Jersey, the Garden State, saw numbers move in the opposite direction.

A report released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — their 2022 census — found that New Jersey's agricultural industry added 115 new farms.

To be counted, a farm must have sold or had the potential to sell at least $1,000 worth of agricultural products.

The addition brought the state's total to just under the 10,000 mark, at 9,998.

Despite the increase, the amount of land used by farms in New Jersey dropped by more than 20,000 acres, according to officials. The drop is nearly in line with the national average.

"It is encouraging to see that more residents of our state are taking a deeper interest in our industry by becoming more heavily involved in agriculture," said New Jersey Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Joe Atchison III.

In 2022, the state recorded nearly $1.5 billion worth of agriculture products sold. That number was around $1.1 billion in 2017.

In terms of sales, the nursery, greenhouse, floriculture, and sod industry is at the top in New Jersey. Sales totaled $725 million in 2022, up from $500 million during the previous census.

The vegetable industry is the state's second highest in sales — nearly $295 million in one year, according to officials. Fruits and veggies brought in nearly $200 million.

According to officials, the expense to farm in New Jersey increased by an average of $37,000 per farm per year. The national average increase was more than $60,000 per farm.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Dennis Malloy's classic NJ pizza tour

Below are the pizzerias in New Jersey that our listeners said should be stops on a classic New Jersey pizza tour. Which ones are we missing?

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM