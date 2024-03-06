ShopRite announces opening date for new 24-hour location in Old Bridge, NJ
OLD BRIDGE — ShopRite in Fairway Plaza along Route 9 will close its doors for good on March 16.
But one day later, one mile away, a new ShopRite will open its doors and operate around the clock.
The New Jersey-based supermarket chain announced that its newest store at the intersection of Route 9 and Schulmeister Road is scheduled for an 8 a.m. opening on March 17.
ShopRite describes the new 24-hour location as a "state-of-the-art store." Its footprint is more than 80,000 square feet.
Beyond standard ShopRite features such as a meat department, floral department, bakery and pharmacy, the new location will also offer a coffee bar, a café with a name inspired by the local high school teams (the Knight's Loft), and an expanded produce department.
Putting the 24-hour model to good use, the new location will be hosting a "Midnight Madness" sale on March 24. Shoppers can find special deals from midnight to 6 a.m. Future events include oyster tastings, and tuna, monkfish and cod cuttings.
SEE ALSO: Party City is getting a makeover in New Jersey
The new ShopRite is located in the Glenwood Green Shopping Plaza, which is also scheduled to see the grand opening of a Target store in April.
The new location is still hiring. Visit this site for full-time and part-time openings.
Old Bridge ShopRite grand opening
The first 200 customers in line on March 17 for the store's 8.a.m. opening will get a special "swag bag," pastries, and free coffee.
A graffiti artist will be on site, customizing hats and shirts for guests, as well as a caricature artist.
There's a community celebration and ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The grand opening on St. Patrick's Day will include storewide sampling stations, face painting, raffles, a DJ, Irish step dancers, and a bagpiper.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant