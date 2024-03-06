OLD BRIDGE — ShopRite in Fairway Plaza along Route 9 will close its doors for good on March 16.

But one day later, one mile away, a new ShopRite will open its doors and operate around the clock.

The New Jersey-based supermarket chain announced that its newest store at the intersection of Route 9 and Schulmeister Road is scheduled for an 8 a.m. opening on March 17.

ShopRite describes the new 24-hour location as a "state-of-the-art store." Its footprint is more than 80,000 square feet.

Beyond standard ShopRite features such as a meat department, floral department, bakery and pharmacy, the new location will also offer a coffee bar, a café with a name inspired by the local high school teams (the Knight's Loft), and an expanded produce department.

Putting the 24-hour model to good use, the new location will be hosting a "Midnight Madness" sale on March 24. Shoppers can find special deals from midnight to 6 a.m. Future events include oyster tastings, and tuna, monkfish and cod cuttings.

The new ShopRite is located in the Glenwood Green Shopping Plaza, which is also scheduled to see the grand opening of a Target store in April.

The new location is still hiring. Visit this site for full-time and part-time openings.

Old Bridge ShopRite grand opening

The first 200 customers in line on March 17 for the store's 8.a.m. opening will get a special "swag bag," pastries, and free coffee.

A graffiti artist will be on site, customizing hats and shirts for guests, as well as a caricature artist.

There's a community celebration and ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The grand opening on St. Patrick's Day will include storewide sampling stations, face painting, raffles, a DJ, Irish step dancers, and a bagpiper.

