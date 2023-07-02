Crews repair major water main break impacting 30,000 NJ customers

💧 A water main break affecting customers in four municipalities has been repaired

💧 All customers are expected to get pressure back by late Sunday afternoon

💧 Despite the repairs, a boil water advisory remains in effect

SOMERVILLE — A brand new section of water main has been installed after a 36-inch Friday, but thousands of customers throughout Hunterdon and Somerset counties should still boil their water for now.

The break along Route 206 in Somerville flooded the roadway, closing it between Dukes Parkway and Bridge Street. It left 30,000 New Jersey American Water customers in Bridgewater, Hillsborough, Raritan Borough, and Somerville without water pressure.

Repairs were completed overnight into Sunday morning, NJAW Senior Director of Central Operations Carmen Tierno said. Crews began disinfecting the new water main section around 10:30 a.m.

“Customers may experience air and or discoloration as our crews fill the pipes and flush the system. If all goes as planned, we anticipate that customers currently without water should have water by late this afternoon, but all customers under the boil water advisory will still need to boil their water," Tierno said.

A repaired section of water main in Somerville 7.2.23 (NJ American Water) A repaired section of water main in Somerville 7.2.23 (NJ American Water) loading...

The boil water advisory will remain in effect for Bridgewater, Hillsborough, Raritan Borough, and Somerville until testing shows that it is safe to drink, which could take through Monday or beyond.

While under a boil water advisory, customers should bring water to a rolling boil for around a minute before letting it cool to a safe temperature.

A mandatory water conservation order has also not been lifted for residential customers in Hunterdon and Somerset counties. Residents should not water plants, wash cars, fill their swimming pools, or use water for similar nonessential activities.

