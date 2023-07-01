Hunterdon, Somerset counties in NJ impacted by water main break

💧 A ban on non-essential water use in effect for Hunterdon and Somerset counties

SOMERVILLE — A major water main break has led New Jersey American Water to implement a boil water order and a mandatory boil water advisory while repairs are made.

The break flooded out a section of Route 206 (WARNING: language) Friday afternoon as crews worked to locate the break and begin repairs. Three northbound lanes were closed as of Saturday morning between Dukes Parkway and Bridge Street on the Hillsborough/Somerville border.

“This is a very complicated break on a major transmission main,” Carmen Tierno, Senior Director of Central Operations, New Jersey American Water said in a statement. “Once the excavation site is safe for our workers, they will be able to start the process of removing the old section of 36-inch pipe and installing a new one, which can take 24 hours or more.”

Bridgewater Township said in a statement said a total of 30,000 New Jersey American Water customers are affected by the water main break.

While pressure returned in the early hours of Saturday morning for most customers a few isolated neighborhoods are without water due to the "complicated nature of the water system and the critical role the broken transmission main provided to the area," Tierno said.

Bridgewater, Hillsborough, Raritan Borough and Somerville residents are under a mandatory boil water advisory because of the loss of water pressure, according to water utility New Jersey American Water. The loss of pressure was a threat to water quality, the utility said in a statement.

Water to be used for consumption by humans or animals should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and then cooled.

The order remains in effect until testing of the water supply is deemed satisfactory, the utility said.

Don't fill your swimming pool

All of Hunterdon County and Somerset counties are under a mandatory outdoor conservation ban to help preserve water supplies, according to Carmen Tierno, Senior Director of Central Operations for New Jersey American Water.

“We appreciate our customers cooperation and patience as our crews work diligently to restore regular water service to the area," Tierno said.

Hillsborough Mayor Shawn Lipani urged residents to comply with the orders.

"As stated by New Jersey American Water, Hillsborough Township remains under a mandatory boil water and conservation until further notice. We are urging our residents to comply," Lipani said in a statement.

Work proceeds quickly

Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, told New Jersey 101.5 said the cause of the break does not appear to be caused by age or a construction mishap.

"Water mains, somewhat uniquely, are under a significant amount of pressure. And so despite our diligence to continue to recapitalize our system, these types of breaks happen from time to time. And that's what we believe happened," McDonough said. "We will inspect but at this point we think it was just a normal break."

McDonough said the utility has a great team that scrambled to respond quickly to the scene on a long quasi-holiday weekend and bring in a contractor for the required excavation work.

The amount of pipe that needs to be replaced will determine how quickly service is fully restored

"If it's a single, as we say stick of pipe versus two sticks of pipe, every bit adds more time to it. But the repairs are fully underway. I would say it's 12 or more hours but could be as much as 24 hours." McDonough said.

McDonough said lifting the boil water order will remain in effect possibly until Monday awaiting the results of a water quality test. The conversation order takes pressure off the system will likely be lifted as soon as the repair is completed.

"We just really appreciate our customer's patience and we ask that they make an effort to conserve water. It just really helps us balance a system when you have such a large as mission main that gets taken out of service, it becomes a very complicated process to keep water flowing," McDonough said.

The Bridgewater Commons shopping mall closed early Friday and remained closed Saturday morning as did many businesses in the affected areas.

