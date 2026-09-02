Thanksgiving is coming: Here is Big Joe Henry’s battle plan

I know what you’re saying:

“Big Joe, why are you talking about Thanksgiving when it’s still weeks away?”

Trust me. You’ll thank me when Thanksgiving arrives.

The secret to having a great Thanksgiving isn’t just having a great turkey, great stuffing and enough gravy to fill the Jersey Shore it’s planning.

I learned that lesson the hard way.

My family used to get a little upset with me because, on Thanksgiving Day, my back was always facing them while I was tending to the several hundred dishes I had going on the stove.

I would tell myself, “I’m going to get everything done ahead of time this year.” Then Thanksgiving would arrive and somehow I was still running around the kitchen like a short-order cook at the Super Bowl.

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash person holding white ceramic plate with grilled meat

Even though I would carve out a couple of days before Thanksgiving to prepare, it never seemed to be enough.

There was always something else to cook, something else to chop, something else to clean and something else that needed my attention.

When you’re trying to make sure everything goes according to plan, the stress level goes up and the family friction can go right along with it.

Think about it: You would plan a birthday party or even a small wedding in months in advance. Thanksgiving deserves that same respect!

The Big Joe Thanksgiving Battle Plan

Some people think Thanksgiving is over the top. They look at all the work involved and say the effort isn't worth the reward. I couldn’t disagree more.

The old saying is true: You get out of something what you put into it. If you want a great Thanksgiving, you have to prepare for a great Thanksgiving.

A good friend once told me that when it comes to Thanksgiving planning, I’m like General Patton, complete with battle plans, flank maneuvers and an attack strategy. He’s not exactly wrong.

So here is my Thanksgiving battle plan....

Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash Someone is checking items off a checklist

1. Start With Your Guest List

First, get a good idea of how many people will be sitting around your table. Of course, that number can change.

People cancel. People bring guests. Family situations change. And sometimes someone realizes they have nowhere to go for Thanksgiving.

I like to prepare for two or three extra dinners, just in case. If everyone shows up, great!

If a couple of people cancel, that's okay, too.

You’ll have leftovers for your guests and enough to put in the freezer for another taste of that Thanksgiving goodness later. There’s another benefit to getting your guest list together early, your guests will appreciate knowing where they’re going to be on Thanksgiving.

They can make their travel plans early and potentially save money on flights, hotels and other reservations.

2. Build Your Menu

Once you have an idea of who’s coming, put your menu together.

Start with the appetizers and work your way all the way through dessert and don't forget one of the most important parts of Thanksgiving:

The late-night turkey sandwich!

Make sure you have enough bread, turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and whatever else you need to create that masterpiece later that night.

Also, find out about dietary restrictions ahead of time. I have family members and guests who are vegetarians, so I make sure there are vegetarian choices throughout the day that everyone can enjoy.

Nobody should have to sit at your Thanksgiving table eating a dinner roll while everyone else is enjoying the feast.

3. Make the Master Grocery List

Once the menu is set, build your master grocery list. Go through every recipe and write down every ingredient you’ll need.This is also a good time to check your spices.

I like to replace some of the spices I need for Thanksgiving so they’re fresh when the big day arrives.

And here’s one of my favorite shopping tricks: Organize your grocery list by department.

Put dairy together. Produce together. Meat together. Baking supplies together. Canned goods together. Even better, organize those categories according to the way your supermarket is laid out. That way, you’re not walking from one end of the store to the other like you’re training for the Thanksgiving Super Bowl.

Photo by Marjan Blan on Unsplash white and red metal bird cage

One trip. One organized list. Get in. Get out.

And don't forget the beverages!

Take inventory of your wine, beer, liquor, mixers and cocktail ingredients. Make sure you have soda and apple cider for the kids and anyone who doesn't drink.

There is nothing worse than discovering at 4:30 on Thanksgiving afternoon that you’re out of ice, wine or cranberry juice.

4. Shop Early

Once that master list is complete, start shopping for the non-perishable items well in advance. I actually carve out a section of my pantry that becomes “Thanksgiving Central”.

Everything I’ve purchased for the big meal goes there. That way, when Thanksgiving arrives, I know exactly where everything is.

Shopping early also takes a tremendous amount of stress out of the holiday. You don't want to be in the supermarket a day or two before Thanksgiving pushing a shopping cart or maybe two shopping cart spiled to the ceiling while standing in a checkout line that looks like it goes to Pennsylvania.

Get it done early!

Photo by Maxim Shklyaev on Unsplash opened refrigerator inside room

5. Make Room in the Refrigerator

This is one a lot of people forget: Clean out the refrigerator.

You're going to need room for the turkey, side dishes, desserts, leftovers and all those containers your relatives will inevitably send home with you.

A refrigerator packed to the ceiling is not your friend on Thanksgiving. I also like to prepare a few side dishes a day or two ahead of time. Anything you can make early is one less thing you have to worry about when Thanksgiving Day arrives.

The goal is simple: Do the work before the work needs to be done.

6. My Biggest Thanksgiving Rule

And now we come to perhaps my most important Thanksgiving rule:

No cooking the night before Thanksgiving!

If possible, I like to use the night before Thanksgiving to welcome family and friends who are coming in from out of town. Grab a pizza, have a couple of beers sit down, catch up, laugh hard and enjoy each other.

Let somebody else do the cooking!

You have a big day ahead of you. You don't need to spend the night before Thanksgiving standing over a stove.

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Enjoy the Day!

The whole point of all this planning isn't to turn you into a Thanksgiving kitchen robot. It’s the exact opposite.

The planning is what allows you to enjoy Thanksgiving.

You’ve invited your family and friends into your home. You’ve got a great meal planned. Now you should actually be able to sit down and enjoy it with them. I hope you enjoy Thanksgiving as much as I do.

Over the coming weeks, I’ll be sharing my recipes for Thanksgiving sides, turkey, gravy and more. You can find them on my page at nj1015.com.

So start planning now, get your guest list together, build your menu, make your master grocery list, shop early, clean out that refrigerator.

And most importantly, don't forget to enjoy the people sitting around the table, because when the dishes are finally cleared, the leftovers are packed away and the kitchen is finally quiet, that's what Thanksgiving is really all about.

Good luck, have fun and have a very Happy Thanksgiving!

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins As the calendar turns to September, even more New Jersey spots are starting their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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Where to see the great fall colors in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy