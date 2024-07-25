Unique ‘silent’ piano concert coming to Asbury Park beach

There is an unforgettable experience that you may have heard of but never have taken part in. It’s called a silent concert.

You may have seen people dancing to music with headphones on where only they are experiencing the rhythm and the beat.

Well a silent concert is similar and this one, on piano, is very special. Why? Because it takes place on the beach.

And there is no better melding of nature, than music and the ocean. So join @mindtravelmusic for an unforgettable musical experience at the picturesque Sixth Avenue Beach in Asbury Park, NJ.

Immerse yourself in the soothing melodies of a 'silent' piano concert by Mind Travel, happening on Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 7:30 pm.

Indulge your senses as you relax on the sandy shores, listening to the enchanting piano compositions exclusively through your personal headphones. Feel the gentle ocean breeze caress your face while the music resonates within you, creating a serene ambiance that harmonizes with the natural beauty of the beach.

If you’ve been looking for a unique sensual experience, either for a date night, a family night or just a solo evening out, consider this unique experience. I guarantee you will leave refreshed and calm.

