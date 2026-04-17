Not every coffee place gets people talking.

This one is.

There’s a company called Blue Bottle Coffee getting ready to open in Paramus, and if you’ve ever had it, you already know why people care. If you haven’t, it’s not your typical grab-a-coffee-and-go place. It’s a little more… deliberate than that.

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According to an article on The Local Girl, Blue Bottle will be opening its first Garden State location at Garden State Plaza. The date is TBD.

Blue Bottle isn’t new. The specialty coffee roaster started out in California and built a reputation on doing things a very specific way. Smaller batches, really fresh coffee, and a focus on keeping it simple instead of overloading everything with flavors and syrups.

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And even though it’s owned by Nestlé now, you’ll never have that corporate feeling. Well, it may have bigger backing behind it, but it still leans into that “craft coffee” feel people like.

That’s why people recognize the name.

This isn’t some new spot trying to figure itself out. It already has a following, and when places like that open in North Jersey, they usually don’t stay quiet for long.

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Listen. North Jersey has plenty of coffee options.

In fact, everywhere in New Jersey seems like they couldn’t possibly fit another coffee place in. But somehow, we just can’t get enough! And the ones that stand out are the ones where you can tell they’re paying attention to every single detail.

The ones that realize that coffee today, all over the country, but especially here in New Jersey, is not just a beverage. It’s an experience. It’s a vibe. It’s an integral part of our days.

That’s what Blue Bottle is.

And if it goes the way it usually does in other cities, this is going to be one of those places people try once… and then start telling other people about pretty quickly.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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