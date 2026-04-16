The New Jersey Hall of Fame just dropped its nominees for the Class of 2026, and it’s a pretty stacked list. You’ve got names like James L. Brooks, Bobby Cannavale, Michael B. Jordan, SZA… people you’d expect to see.

And then in the Arts & Letters category, where Big Joe Henry is nominated, you’ve got writers, broadcasters, journalists… people who’ve really shaped how we experience New Jersey.

And that’s where Big Joe fits in. You may think I support Big Joe because he’s a dear old friend or because he’s a co-worker. But there so much more to it than that. Yes, “biggie” and I have worked together here at NJ 101.5 for almost 30 years and for another six before that at oldies 107.1 in Long Branch, NJ, but he’s more than a radio host.

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Judi Franco & Big Joe Henry. Photo courtesy of Judi Franco Judi Franco & Big Joe Henry. Photo courtesy of Judi Franco loading...

He’s a true New Jerseyan through and through and represents everything we love about NJ. Hard work, grit, tenaciousness, overcoming adversity, and a huge sense of humor. Everything about Big Joe is big, including his commitment to the betterment of NJ and its citizens.

If you’ve listened to New Jersey 101.5 at any point over the years, you already know. He’s not just another voice on the radio. He’s one of those people who feels like part of the state. He gets it. The tone, the stories, the way people actually talk here. Nothing forced, nothing overthought. It just sounds like Jersey.

But what really makes this nomination make sense isn’t just what he’s done on the air. It’s everything around it. Not stopping at just entertaining us, he also really puts himself out there and gives his heart. He takes no sides. He has no enemies. He truly lives up to his most famous radio line, “Livin’ large and lovin’ life.”

It’s the same story when you look at how he shows up in real life. After Hurricane Katrina, Big Joe didn’t stay behind a microphone talking about it; he went down there and got involved. And closer to home, after Hurricane Sandy, he was right in the middle of helping however he could, raising money, bringing attention, doing the kind of work people here don’t forget.

And then there’s Holiday Express, which honestly says a lot about who he is. Every year, those Christmas shows bring music and a little bit of normalcy to people who might not have much of that during the holidays. He’s been part of that year after year, not because he has to, but because he shows up.

That’s really the thing with him. He shows up. And loves it.

And when you look at what the Hall of Fame is supposed to recognize, people who’ve had an impact on New Jersey, not just in their careers but in the way they show up for the state, it starts to feel pretty obvious.

Voting is open through May 31st.

If you’ve ever listened to him, run into him, or just appreciate what he’s done here, on the radio and all over this state, this one’s not that hard.

You can vote here.

Feels like one Jersey can agree on.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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