Toms River man charged, months after super-high-speed deadly NJ crash

A 23-year-old Toms River man has been charged with vehicular homicide, three months after a high-speed crash that killed a Lakewood man, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.

Investigators have found that Alejandro Huerta-Arias was traveling at an average speed of 91 miles-per-hour at the time of the crash — more than double the posted 40 mile-per-hour speed limit.

Around 8 a.m. on March 9, Huerta-Arias was driving north on Madison Avenue in a 2012 Infinity G35 when he struck the 2008 Chevrolet Impala being driven by 32-year-old Mark Mandel.

Deadly Lakewood crash in March (courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) Deadly Lakewood crash in March (courtesy The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Mandel, who was trying to make a left-hand turn onto Courtney Road, was pushed into a traffic light, Lakewood police previously said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Huerta-Arias was taken for treatment of a broken leg.

He surrendered at Lakewood Township Police Headquarters on Tuesday and was taken to Ocean County Jail.

Huerta-Arias was being held there, pending a detention hearing.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

