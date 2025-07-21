🚨Cagla Nemutlu sped out of a parking space in a Toms River apartment complex

🚨She did not stop to help those she hit

🚨One victim was seriously injured while the other was treated at the scene.

TOMS RIVER — A Lacey woman who sped out of a parking space struck two people late Saturday night, injuring one seriously.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradey Billhimer said Cagla Nemutlu, 22, of Lacey, struck the pair in parking lot of the Winteringham Village apartment complex off Route 166 around 11:25 p.m. and sped away.

Nemutlu, however, didn't get far. She was arrested before she could leave the complex.

A 60-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. His identity was not disclosed. The other male suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the prosecutor. Their identities were not disclosed.

Nemutlu is being held at the Ocean County Jail on charges of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 National Night Out events in New Jersey Police departments from New Jersey will join departments from around the country for the annual National Night Out. It's an event that brings police and the community together for a fun night. More events are held Tuesday, Aug. 5 unless otherwise noted. Let us know about your department's event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant