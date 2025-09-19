🕯️ Plans for a Charlie Kirk vigil at Skylands Stadium were dropped

⚠️ Stadium cites misinformation and large crowd estimates as key concerns

🚫 Officials stress decision wasn’t political but based on safety, staffing, and logistics

AUGUSTA — A proposed vigil for Charlie Kirk at a Sussex County stadium never materialized after the anticipated crowd size became too large, according to stadium management.

A post on the Skyland Stadium's Facebook page said discussions were started for a "meaningful and unifying experience" to honor the assassinated conservative speaker. But the plan began to go off the rails when "outside activists” inserted themselves into the planning of the event. The venue, which is home to the minor league baseball Sussex Miners, seats 4,500.

"They created groups, circulated flyers, and even listed themselves as organizers to push their political agenda. This misinformation caused confusion and inflated attendance projections to levels far beyond what could safely be managed," read the stadium's post.

No vigil was ever cancelled because it was never officially announced by the stadium on its social media, according to the post.

"At no point did Skylands Stadium ever post, announce, or confirm this event on any of our official channels. Despite what others may claim, there was no “cancellation” because there was never an official event."

Thousands gather to morn the death of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen at Skylands Stadium in Augusta 10/24/24 Thousands gather to mourn the death of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen at Skylands Stadium in Augusta 10/24/24 (AP Photo/Mike Rubinkam) loading...

Past crowd chaos at cleric's funeral weighed heavily

Stadium officials said there were several factors considered before not going forward, including the fact that fewer than a dozen people work at the stadium during the off-season. It is not nearly enough to handle the ticketing, security, crowd management, and first responders that would be required.

Another factor was the funeral of Fethullah Gülen that was held at the stadium in October. He was a Muslim cleric living in exile in the United States whose funeral drew five times the anticipated crowd, which led to gridlock and a "significant strain on the county," according to the stadium management. The stadium was fined and told it would be responsible for any additional costs if a future event created similar issues.

What was not a factor in the stadium's decision, stadium officials said, was politics.

"Our choice was based only on logistics, responsibility, and safety. Anything else said is simply false," the message says. "This moment should be about healing and unity—not finger-pointing, slander, or false narratives. We encourage the community to find meaningful ways to honor Charlie Kirk and continue his message of peace, hope, faith, family, and truth."

Events remembering KIrk have been held in Brick, Hasbrouck Heights, Roxbury, Sparta in the past week.

