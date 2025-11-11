❄️First snow of the season in North Jersey triggered treacherous driving conditions

Winter weather that made its first appearance of the season in New Jersey's northernmost counties on Tuesday morning caused an unexpected traffic nightmare.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow called for a chance of snow showers early Tuesday morning that proved to be true. The National Weather Service reported 1.4 inches fell in Sussex. Up to 2/10th of an inch was reported in Butler, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Morris and Vernon.

Combined with some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far in the 20s, there was just enough snow that fell to coat roads in Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties. New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said Route 23 was hard hit with snow and black ice which he called an unpleasant surprise that caused slick roads.

"Route 206 was closed in both directions in the area of Stokes state forest. Route 23 was also closed in Stockholm and in West Milford," Williams said.

Drivers lash out at DOT over untreated highways

Pictures shared to the Facebook group Route 23 Life showed a single lane of traffic in Stockholm with snow and ice on the road that made it difficult to move without sliding. Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-Sussex, was among those caught in the traffic and said she advised DOT commissioner Francis (Fran) K. O’Connor about conditions.

Many of those posting in the group were disappointed that the DOT did not take into account the higher elevations are more prone to snow.

NJ Department of Transportation spokesman Jim Barry told New Jersey 101.5 that roads were not pre-treated as the forecast called for rain that could have washed everything away. Crews were slow to start treating the roads as they got caught in the slow traffic, according to Barry.

