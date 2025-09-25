🔴 South Brunswick woman accused of uploading child abuse material online

🔴 She's been released pending a future court appearance

🔴 Worked as a career coach, recruiter, and advisor at Yale before arrest

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A Central Jersey woman is charged with uploading images of child sexual abuse to the internet.

Patricia Figueroa, 43, was arrested at her home in South Brunswick on Tuesday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators seized her electronic devices while carrying out a search warrant at her home.

Prosecutors said Figueroa was involved in uploading the illicit images from a residence in Hamilton, Mercer County.

She's charged with second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography.

Patricia Figueroa was arrested at her home in South Brunswick on Tuesday, prosecutors say (Patricia Figueroa via LinkedIn/Canva)

Figueroa, a recruiter and career coach, was taken to Mercer County jail. She's been released pending a court hearing.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Figueroa has run her own career coaching company since March 2020.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Rutgers University, her profile says.

Figueroa has also worked as a part-time career advisor for Yale University, and she's held recruiter and human resources positions at various companies.

