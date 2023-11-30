NJ healthcare companies still impacted by cyberattacks

🏥Cyberattacks are still affecting two separate New Jersey healthcare systems

🏥No determination yet if personal and medical data has been exposed

🏥The facilities are following protocols in place to continue serving patients

Investigations continue into cyberattacks on networks for two separate New Jersey healthcare systems.

Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood and Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair were hit by a ransomware attack sometime during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Capital Health Capital Health, with three hospitals in Hopewell and Trenton and offices around Mercer, Burlington and Bucks counties, acknowledged a network outage it believes to be caused by a cybersecurity attack on Tuesday.

Capital Health spokeswoman Kate Stier told New Jersey 101.5 that its hospitals and offices continue to care for patients using protocols for system downtimes. Its emergency rooms never went on divert.

"We do not have confirmation that there has been a disclosure of patient, employee or financial data," Stier said.

Hackensack Meridian is still determining a similar impact from its cyberattack.

Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton (Dennis Symons, midjersey.news) loading...

The emergency room at Mountainside moved to critical care divert on Wednesday and is now accepting non-critical patients. Pascack Valley is still on full divert.

"As we work to bring our systems back online, each hospital will continue to evaluate its ability to safely care for critically ill patients in its Emergency Room. Because this is rapidly changing and dependent upon a number of factors, our status may continue to change as the situation changes," Hackensack Meridian Health spokeswoman Chiara Marababol said in an email.

Both providers said they are working with law enforcement to determine the origin of their attacks.

Pascack Valley and Mountainside are the only Hackensack Meridian facilities impacted by the ransomware attack.

