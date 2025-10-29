🚨Hamilton police officer facing child sex abuse image charges found dead in a park

🚨Prosecutors say Brian DiBiasi died by suicide along the Delaware River

🚨DiBiasi and his wife face criminal charges

HOPEWELL (Mercer) — A police officer charged with creation of child sexual abuse material in front of his children was found dead in a Mercer County park early Tuesday.

Mercer County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that police found Brian DiBiasi dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on River Drive along the Delaware River inside Washington Crossing State Park in Hopewell.

DiBiasi, a Hamilton police officer, and Elizabeth DiBiasi, an employee with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, were arrested Jan. 30 at their home in Hamilton and were held at the Monmouth County Jail. Both were suspended from their jobs.

Court records show their case has been transferred to Burlington County but has not come to trial. They had been released by judges with restrictions on visits with their children.

ALSO READ: Wayne bullet in AC mystery leads to gun charges

Brian DiBiasi, Elizabeth DiBiasi Brian DiBiasi, Elizabeth DiBiasi (Monmouth County Sheriff) loading...

Social media tip led investigators to explicit material

The social media platform Kik notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January that 36 images of newly produced or homemade content of child sexual abuse had been uploaded by a user. The IP address was tracked to the DiBiasi home, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by investigators.

The uploaded images included Elizabeth DiBiasi naked and the couple having sex in the presence of children, investigators said. Another image showed one of the children naked, investigators said.

Brian DiBiasi admitted to posting the photos and telling other members about it in a chat, according to investigators. Elizabeth DiBiasi denied knowing about the Kik account.

Payroll records show Brian DiBiasi has been in law enforcement since at least 2004. Elizabeth DiBiasi has been in law enforcement since at least 2006, pension records show.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom