WAYNE — A dispute between two neighbors led to one shooting a bullet at the other's home.

A service tech working at a home on Longwood Court in Wayne on Monday found a bullet inside a central air conditioning unit outside the home, according to Wayne police. A CSI unit from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office studied the probable trajectory of the bullet and determined it was fired from a basement window in the house across the street.

The homeowner told police that he had been involved in a "neighbor dispute," which had recently been escalating.

The neighbor told investigators that he did not own any firearms. A search of the home found multiple long guns in the home, while evidence suggested a firearm had been fired from a basement window, police said.

Walter P. Preiss, 58, was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief. Preiss is being held at the Passaic County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

