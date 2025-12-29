🍩 A longtime Hamilton bakery dating back to 1928 was burglarized early Sunday.

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A staple bakery in Central Jersey is receiving an outpouring of support from grateful customers after it was burglarized over the weekend.

Eet Gud on Hamilton Avenue was broken into early Sunday morning. No one was hurt, the business said on Facebook on Sunday.

Video surveillance footage showed a vehicle pulling up around 4 a.m., Owner Tracey Destribats said to the Trentonian. She bought the business eight years ago, though Eet Gud has been open since 1928.

A man broke the glass door with a tool, possibly a hammer, and searched the whole place for cash. Destribats said they rarely keep cash at the premises. And it will cost more to fix the window than what the burglar took, she said to the local paper.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Hamilton police for more details.

Eet Gud Bakery in Hamilton, Mercer County

Community rallies to support beloved small business

Word of the break-in spread around Hamilton like wildfire. Before noon, James Angiolino with local non-profit Joey's Little Angels encouraged everyone in the area to support Eet Gud Bakery.

"Tracey, the owner, has been an incredible supporter of Joey’s Little Angels, and now it’s our turn to show up for her. If you’re able, please consider stopping by Eet Gud Bakery and supporting them by purchasing their amazing pastries, cookies, and cakes," Angiolino said.

In the comments, dozens of people shared stories of Destribats helping them and the local community.

Donuts sit on the shelves inside Eet Gud Bakery in Hamilton in Mercer County.

"She goes above and beyond for so many different charities, this is sickening!" one man said.

READ MORE: Midair helicopter collision in Hammonton under investigation

Less than 12 hours after announcing the break-in, Destribats said she had received an influx of messages, calls, visits, and kind words.

"I am blessed to have the most incredible staff, customers, friends and family. Thank you for helping me get through an already difficult week. I am forever grateful to each of you," Destribats said.

