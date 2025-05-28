Memorial Day Weekend has come and gone. Soon enough, we will put the showers and flowers of spring behind us. The start of June brings thoughts of summer, heat, and beach weather to the minds of many New Jerseyans.

However, June 1st also marks an important day on the meteorological calendar. It is the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, running through November 30th.

The idea of a hurricane "season" is a bit misleading, as tropical systems can form (and have formed) in the Atlantic basin in any month of the year. However, historically and statistically, the summer and fall months feature the warmest ocean water temperatures and most conducive conditions for explosive storm growth and development.

Here in New Jersey, we are always watching for any hint of a tropical storm. Even one passing hundreds of miles away can have dramatic and even devastating impacts on our weather and waves.

Tracks of all 18 tropical storms in the Atlantic basin in 2024. (NOAA / NHC) Tracks of all 18 tropical storms in the Atlantic basin in 2024. (NOAA / NHC) loading...

In 2024, we got very lucky. Only one tropical system — Debby — significantly impacted New Jersey. And it was actually a good impact, with heavy rain offering much-needed (although temporary) drought relief.

What is ahead for 2025? Forecasters look to long-term weather and ocean patterns for clues. We already know the established list of 21+ names that will be used to name storms as they form in the Atlantic this year.

2025 Outlook

Just last week, the National Oceanic and Atmosphic Administration issued their latest guidance on the 2025 hurricane season, suggesting an above-average amount of activity in the Atlantic this year.

Summary of the final pre-season forecast for Atlantic tropical activity in 2025, showing an above-average year. (NOAA / NHC) Summary of the final pre-season forecast for Atlantic tropical activity in 2025, showing an above-average year. (NOAA / NHC) loading...

More specifically, NOAA scientists estimate a total of 13 to 19 named storms will develop in the Atlantic basin in 2025. Of that total, 6 to 10 will strengthen into hurricanes (sustained winds 74+ mph). And of those, 3 to 5 will become major hurricanes (sustained winds 111+ mph).

This forecast would be inline with the reality of the 2024 season, which saw a total of 18 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Of course, keep in mind, seasonal forecasts like these offer shaky accuracy and precision, and they are rarely actionable for the average member of the public. I offer my annual reminder that it only takes a single storm to make for a highly memorable, impactful, and catastrophic hurricane season here in New Jersey.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.

