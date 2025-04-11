These Atlantic hurricane names will never threaten NJ again

Every spring, the Hurricane Committee of the World Meteorological Organization meets to review the previous year's tropical activity. The goal: Decide which storms were so devastating, disastrous, and deadly that their names warrant retirement from the 6-year rotating lists.

According to the National Hurricane Center, "Six [name] lists... are used in rotation and re-cycled every six years, i.e., the 2021 list will be used again in 2027. The only time that there is a change in the list is if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity."

2024 was a busy year in the Atlantic basin, with 18 named storms (39+ mph sustained winds), including 11 hurricanes (74+ mph), which included 5 major hurricanes (111 mph+).

The tracks of the 18 named tropical storms and hurricanes of the 2024 Atlantic season. (NHC / NOAA) The tracks of the 18 named tropical storms and hurricanes of the 2024 Atlantic season. (NHC / NOAA) loading...

New Jersey was largely spared direct impact from these tropical cyclones. An inland fly-by of the remnants of Debby produced heavy rain in August, which briefly helped to relieve drought conditions.

Three of those 18 storms in the Atlantic in 2024 have been officially selected for retirement by the WMO. (In addition to one hurricane name — John — in the eastern Pacific.) The names will be replaced when this list recycles in 2030.

The rotating list of Atlantic storm names, including the old (2024) and new (2030) editions. (Canva) The rotating list of Atlantic storm names, including the old (2024) and new (2030) editions. (Canva) loading...

Beryl

Hurricane Beryl formed in late June 2024, becoming the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record. It impacted the Caribbean, including Grenada and Jamaica, before making landfall near Matagorda, Texas, on July 8. Significant flooding and damage occurred around the Houston area. Beryl caused widespread destruction, leading to 71 deaths across several countries — including 48 in the United States.

Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline on July 8, 2024. (Getty Images) loading...

The name Beryl will be replaced by Brianna on this Atlantic hurricane list when it is used again in 2030.

Helene

Hurricane Helene made landfall on Florida's northern Gulf coast in the late evening hours of September 26, 2024, as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds up to 140 mph. It caused catastrophic flooding and wind damage across several southeastern states, including western North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The storm resulted in over 200 deaths and approximately $75 billion in damages.

Hurricane Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Hurricane Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina, September 28, 2024. (Getty Images) loading...

Helene will be replaced by Holly for the 2030 Atlantic hurricane season.

Milton

Hurricane Milton struck central Florida in October 2024, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene. It intensified rapidly over the Gulf of Mexico, becoming a Category 5 hurricane. It made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida as a Category 3 storm. Milton caused extensive destruction through high winds, floods, and tornadoes, leading to 45 deaths and $34 billion in damages.

Hurricane Milton Barrels Into Florida Hurricane Milton Barrels Into Florida, October 10, 2024. (Getty Images) loading...

If the 2030 Atlantic hurricane season makes it to the "M" season, Miguel will be substituted for the now-retired Milton.

99 Retired Names

The newest set of retirements brings the total number of retired hurricane names in the Atlantic basin to 99. (Since modern-day naming conventions and rules began in the 1950s.)

Here is the full list of storm names (by first letter) that will never happen again in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and neighboring waterways:

A... Agnes, Alicia, Allen, Allison, Andrew, Anita, Audrey

B... Betsy, Beryl, Beulah, Bob

C... Camille, Carla, Carmen, Carol, Celia, Cesar, Charley, Cleo, Connie

D... David, Dean, Dennis, Diana, Diane, Donna, Dora, Dorian

E... Edna, Elena, Eloise, Erika

F... Fabian, Felix, Fifi, Fiona, Flora, Florence, Floyd, Fran, Frances, Frederic

G... Georges, Gilbert, Gloria, Greta, Gustav

H... Harvey, Hattie, Hazel, Helene, Hilda, Hortense, Hugo

I... Ian, Ida, Igor, Ike, Inez, Ingrid, Ione, Irene, Iris, Irma, Isabel, Isidore, Ivan

J... Janet, Jeanne, Joan, Joaquin, Juan

K... Katrina, Keith, Klaus

L... Laura, Lenny, Lili, Luis

M... Maria, Marilyn, Matthew, Michael, Michelle, Milton, Mitch

N... Nate, Noel

O... Opal, Otto

P... Paloma

R... Rita, Roxanne

S... Sandy, Stan

T... Tomas

V... None

W... Wilma

Greek alphabet... Eta, Iota

Note: No hurricanes get a name beginning with Q, U, X, Y, or Z.

While tropical storms and hurricanes can form in any month, the official Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

