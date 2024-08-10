Debby storm recap for NJ: Over 9″ of rain, 50 mph wind gusts
We started watching the system that would become Debby way back on Friday, August 2nd. It became the Atlantic's 4th named tropical storm of the season on Saturday 8/3 and made landfall near Steinhachee, Florida as a category one hurricane on the morning of Monday 8/5.
Since then, New Jersey's weather has been in a state of upheaval, with periods of pouring rain interspersed with damp and dreary conditions. It was a stark departure to what has been an abnormally hot and humid summer, headlined by drought concerns.
Whether or not drought has been completely erased from New Jersey has yet to be seen. (We will have to wait for the new Drought Monitor report to be published Thursday morning.)
It is very clear, however, that New Jersey was spared from anything even close to a "worst case scenario". Especially considering the deluge of tropical rainfall and dozens of tornadoes the storm spawned across the southeastern United States.
Having said that, this was not a "zero impact" weather event. Debby caused torrential rain and flooding, especially during the precursor rain event (PRE) on Tuesday. And there were some prominent wind gusts as Debby's remnants passed by Friday, leading to downed trees and sporadic power outages.
The wettest spot in the state this week (between Tuesday and Saturday) was a CoCoRaHS observer just south of Pennington, Mercer County. They measured 7.76" of rain on Tuesday, and a total of 9.38" for the week. Given the short duration of Tuesday's rain event, this exceeds the 100-year storm recurrence. Wow!
Friday's top wind gusts were 55 mph at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in Ocean County and 50 mph just off the beach in Sea Girt, Monmouth County.
Let's take a look at a summary of county-by-county rain and wind data:
Atlantic
—Top Total Rainfall... 2.13" at Somers Point
—Wettest Single Day... 1.46" at Somers Point (Wednesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 48 mph at Atlantic City ASOS
Bergen
—Top Total Rainfall... 5.79" at Ridgewood *actual top rainfall may be higher due to missing data
—Wettest Single Day... 5.79" at Ridgewood (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 46 mph at Teterboro Airport
Burlington
—Top Total Rainfall... 7.69" at Cinnaminson *actual top rainfall may be higher due to missing data
—Wettest Single Day... 7.03" at Delran (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 47 mph at McGuide AFB
Camden
—Top Total Rainfall... 5.81" at Cherry Hill
—Wettest Single Day... 4.26" at Camden (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 40 mph at Pennsauken
Cape May
—Top Total Rainfall... 3.95" at Middle Township
—Wettest Single Day... 3.13" at Middle Township (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 39 mph at Woodbine
Cumberland
—Top Total Rainfall... 2.14" at Millville Municipal Airport
—Wettest Single Day... 1.61" at Millville Municipal Airport (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 45 mph at Fortescue & Upper Deerfield
Essex
—Top Total Rainfall... 5.66" at Verona Township
—Wettest Single Day... 4.16" at Caldwell (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 30 mph at Caldwell
Gloucester
—Top Total Rainfall... 3.43" at Greenwich Twp
—Wettest Single Day... 1.90" at Turnersville (Friday)
—Top Wind Gust... 41 mph at Logan Township
Hudson
—Top Total Rainfall... 3.76" at Harrison
—Wettest Single Day... 3.17" at Hoboken (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 28 mph at Jersey City
Hunterdon
—Top Total Rainfall... 5.82" at Flemington
—Wettest Single Day... 3.58" at Readington Township (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 36 mph at Pittstown
Mercer
—Top Total Rainfall... 9.38" at Pennington
—Wettest Single Day... 7.76" at Pennington (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 51 mph at Trenton Airport
Middlesex
—Top Total Rainfall... 5.06" at Plainsboro
—Wettest Single Day... 3.80" at Plainsboro (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 43 mph at Perth Amboy
Monmouth
—Top Total Rainfall... 6.76" at Freehold-Marlboro
—Wettest Single Day... 5.85" at Freehold-Marlboro (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 50 mph at Sea Girt
Morris
—Top Total Rainfall... 5.79" at Chatham
—Wettest Single Day... 3.84" at Pleasant Plains (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 27 mph at Chester
Ocean
—Top Total Rainfall... 3.89" at Brick Township *actual top rainfall may be higher due to missing data
—Wettest Single Day... 3.86" at Lakewood (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 55 mph at Lakehurst NAS
Passaic
—Top Total Rainfall... 5.30" at Little Falls
—Wettest Single Day... 3.23" at Clifton (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 25 mph at Charlotteburg
Salem
—Top Total Rainfall... 1.75" at Lower Alloways Creek Township
—Wettest Single Day... 1.15" at Lower Alloways Creek Township (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 39 mph at Lower Alloways Creek Township
Somerset
—Top Total Rainfall... 6.02" at Basking Ridge
—Wettest Single Day... 3.61" at Bernards Township (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 40 mph at Somerville
Sussex
—Top Total Rainfall... 3.70" at Wantage
—Wettest Single Day... 2.76" at Wantage (Friday)
—Top Wind Gust... 47 mph at Vernon Township
Union
—Top Total Rainfall... 3.44" at Springfield
—Wettest Single Day... 1.92" at Clark (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 38 mph at Newark Liberty International Airport
Warren
—Top Total Rainfall... 6.67" at Riegelsville
—Wettest Single Day... 3.73" at Riegelsville (Tuesday)
—Top Wind Gust... 27 mph at Stewartsville
