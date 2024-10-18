The top 10 parks to take the family to in New Jersey

The top 10 parks to take the family to in New Jersey

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration

⚫Multiple counties

⚫Fit for all interests

⚫Honorable mentions

Year-round entertainment is never a far ride in New Jersey.

Over 20 state parks are offered throughout the Garden State, and they're all conveniently located throughout the counties.

NJ.gov status map
loading...

The featured list has its fair share of state parks worth trying out, but our county parks take the lead with six recommendations. A national recreation area also has its moment, too.

NPS.gov map
loading...

Each destination has a list of facilities and activities that could keep the family there for hours, fit for all interests.

Credit: Purestock
loading...

Other honorable mentions are Cattus Island County Park in Ocean County, Duke Island Park in Somerset County, Scotland Run Park in Gloucester County and Cooper River Park in Camden County.

SEE MORE: These are New Jersey’s top 10 driving pet peeves

Did your favorite park make our list?

New Jersey's top 10 parks

The featured parks could have you there for hours!

Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit

New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM