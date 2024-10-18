The top 10 parks to take the family to in New Jersey
⚫Multiple counties
⚫Fit for all interests
⚫Honorable mentions
Year-round entertainment is never a far ride in New Jersey.
Over 20 state parks are offered throughout the Garden State, and they're all conveniently located throughout the counties.
The featured list has its fair share of state parks worth trying out, but our county parks take the lead with six recommendations. A national recreation area also has its moment, too.
Each destination has a list of facilities and activities that could keep the family there for hours, fit for all interests.
Other honorable mentions are Cattus Island County Park in Ocean County, Duke Island Park in Somerset County, Scotland Run Park in Gloucester County and Cooper River Park in Camden County.
SEE MORE: These are New Jersey’s top 10 driving pet peeves
Did your favorite park make our list?
New Jersey's top 10 parks
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt