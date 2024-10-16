These are New Jersey’s top 10 driving pet peeves

🚗We asked New Jersey 101.5 Facebook followers for responses

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country with over seven million licensed drivers, according to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s 2023 annual report.

With all the vehicles on the road, you’re almost guaranteed to witness some sort of driving pet peeve.

Speaking from my own experience, I see things from the featured list at least once every time I’m in the car.

We took to Facebook and asked New Jersey 101.5 followers what they consider to be the worst driving behavior. The post got over 650 responses.

Many replies vented about slow drivers in the left lane and phones, but some say out-of-state drivers take the lead.

The Facebook response reflects troubling data. A 2024 study by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers ranks New Jersey as the fifth worst state for distracted driving.

Did your top driving pet peeve make the list?

