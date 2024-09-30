NJ proposal: Colleges must post course info online ahead of time

⚫ Legislators have discussed a bill that adds a requirement for state schools

Your kid in college may have a better idea of exactly what they're in for, if a bill being considered by the New Jersey Legislature finds its way to the governors desk.

But there are concerns the proposal goes too far and could result in more harm than good.

Under a proposed law, public colleges and universities in New Jersey would be required to post online a syllabus for each undergraduate course that's being offered.

The posted information, according to the bill, would have to include a description of each major course requirement, assignment, and exam. Also required would be a general description of the course's subject matter, and the titles and authors of any required or recommended reading.

The measure was originally planned for a vote by the Assembly Higher Education Committee, but the agenda was amended to include the bill as "discussion only."

Changes likely

After hearing concerns from advocates during the Sept. 23 hearing, the bill's primary sponsor, Assemblyman Cody Miller, D-Gloucester, said he'd likely make tweaks to the bill.

As written, the bill says the syllabus info would need to posted at least a week before students can begin registering for classes.

Bill Friend, a professor of English at Rowan University, said such a deadline may be impossible for schools, because not all faculty are hired by that time. Either way, he said, such a requirement would be a heavy lift on the back end for institutions.

"In fall of 2024, Rowan offered over 5,900 course sections," Friend told the Assembly committee. "And as someone who's taught for over 30 years, I can tell you I'm always changing my syllabi."

Miller said the deadline on his bill should be changed to the start date for classes.

Also, responding to claims that posting syllabi could make professors more vulnerable to public scrutiny, Miller said the bill can be adjusted to say that the information should be posted on the school's "portal," which can only be accessed by campus students and staff.

Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger, R-Monmouth, said posting a syllabus online for students and families to see is a fine idea, but there's no reason for there to be a requirement.

"Is this something we should be legislating?" Scharfenger said. "This is something, I think, we've stepped over the line a little bit with legislating into the classroom now. I think we should take a step back."

