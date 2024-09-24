NJ college named best of its kind in the ‘North’

A higher-education institution in the Garden State claims the No. 1 spot in a 2025 list from U.S. News & World Report.

The list looked specifically at colleges and universities that offer a broad scope of undergraduate degrees and some master's degree programs, but few, if any, doctoral programs.

U.S. News & World Report split its "Best Regional Universities" rankings into four geographical regions: North, South, Midwest, and West.

Rankings were based on measures such as graduation rate, borrower debt, peer assessment, and even the salaries of faculty members.

The College of New Jersey, located in Ewing, took the top spot in the "North" region.

According to TCNJ, the college has held the top spot in the region among public colleges every year since 1991. This time, it's atop all institutions, public and private.

"TCNJ is selective with admissions and offers more than 50 undergraduate programs in seven schools," the analysis says. "On campus, TCNJ students can see shows at two theaters, hear a performance at the music hall, observe art at the gallery or get on the air at the school's television and radio stations."

Bentley University in Massachusetts ranked at No. 2, followed by Providence College in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island School of Design, and Saint Joseph's University in Pennsylvania.

Monmouth University, located in West Long Branch, came in at No. 15 (tied with other schools). Ramapo College of New Jersey, in Mahwah, tied for No. 27.

