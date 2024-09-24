Man exposes himself on Rutgers shuttle bus, cops say

✅ A woman was warned by a passenger about a man standing in back of her

NEW BRUNSWICK — A man exposed himself to a woman riding a Rutgers University shuttle bus Monday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.

The bus was on the Livingston campus around 3:30 p.m. when a female rider was told by another passenger that a man standing back of her had exposed his genitals and was “intentionally maintaining direct contact with her clothed buttocks."

When the woman confronted him, he ran off the bus at Rockafeller Road. The woman was not injured.

Police described the man as between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a short “scruffy” beard. He was wearing a black snap-back hat, a black and green hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants.

Rutgers police asked anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the RUPD Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

Uptick in Rutgers campus crime

Rutgers has had a number of robberies, car thefts, and holdups on its campuses since students began returning to campus in August.

A person was dragged during an attempted robbery in New Brunswick near the Rutgers University campus early Saturday night, according to Rutgers police. The victim was called over to a car parked on Easton Avenue and Mine Street around 1:55 a.m. by two females who asked to see their gold necklace, according to Rutgers police. When the individual went to the car a male leaned forward and forcefully removed his necklace. The car then accelerated and the victim was dragged a short distance, according to police. When the car stopped the victim was able to get the chain and the car left.

A motorcycle was stolen on Sept. 20 while parked on Norfolk Street on the RBHS Newark campus. An investigation determined it was stolen by two males.

Two requests for Band Aids led to burglaries at Rutgers Katzenbach Residence Hall in New Brunswick on Sept. 12. Rutgers police say two residents simultaneously received requests at their door for Band Aids. As the residents looked for Band Aids the males who made the request entered the respective rooms without permission and then left. Both residents found their wallets missing.

