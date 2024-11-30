Former NJ high school hockey star dies in crash
🚨Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Morris & Sussex Turnpikes in Randolph
🚨Former hockey player Gavin Barooah was pronounced dead at the crash scene
🚨The crash remains under investigation
ROXBURY — A Thanksgiving night crash claimed the life of a former high school hockey star.
Gavin Barooah, 19, of Ledgewood, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that crashed into a Jeep at the intersection of Morris and Sussex Turnpikes in Randolph around 8 p.m., according to Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Megan Knab. Barooah was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle. Knab said the crash remains under investigation.
"Such a good kid"
The Roxbury High School Gaels broke the news of their teammate's death on the team Instagam page.
"Today, our hearts are heavy. The Roxbury hockey community learned today of the passing of a friend, teammate, and captain," the team wrote. "To our extended hockey family, let's honor Gavin's memory." Gavin played all four years of high school on the team.
The teen worked at Alpha Fitness of Newton since the workout facility opened its Ledgewood facility, according to their Facebook page.
"My wife and I love Gavin, everyone at Alpha cares for him so much. It’s beyond work or business, we have all truly become family. We will miss his energy, smile, helpfulness, and enthusiasm. Such a good kid," the owners wrote on their Facebook page.
It was the 20th fatal crash in Morris County in 2024, according to State Police records.
