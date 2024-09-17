After 76 years, NJ hardware store is out of business
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — A decades-old family business has closed its doors for good.
According to the Daily Record, Cerbo Lumber & Hardware conducted its last day of business on Sept. 10.
The operation lasted 76 years, spanning three generations, the newspaper said.
The lumber yard along Route 46 was also the local stop for paint, doors, windows, mason supplies, shovels, and more.
Cathy Cerbo told the Daily Record that the property has been sold to a local developer. Plans for the site are still in the works, she said.
The family's greenhouse and garden center is still up and running in Parsippany, along with a nursery in Newton and a seasonal tree farm in Branchville.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker