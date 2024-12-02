Great local spot for breakfast in Allentown, NJ

Allentown, New Jersey is one of the nicest towns in the Garden State. Quaint Main Street where businesses open up for the holidays and the streets close for Santa's arrival.

A couple of months ago I was invited to the opening of the Firefighters Museum in the small New Jersey town and had the opportunity to ride with some retired firefighters through town.

On the route, we passed a little storefront cafe called Woody's.

Of course, I asked about it and to a person, everyone gave it rave reviews. So over the weekend, we took the family to Mass at St. Vincent de Paul's, where our fried Father Stan is the pastor and his homily did not disappoint.

After Mass, it was off to meet New Jersey Traffic South, Jill Myra at Woody's.

The Spadeas with Jill Myra at Woody's in Allentown The Spadeas with Jill Myra at Woody's in Allentown loading...

The sausage, egg, and cheese on a "woody roll" was perfect. Eggs cooked perfectly, melted cheese, and a generous amount of sausage.

Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) loading...

Of course, as a guy who grew up outside of Philly, I had to order the scrapple as a side. Perfection.

Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) loading...

What's your go-to Jersey breakfast spot?

Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) loading...

I want to thank owner Deb and her family for the excellent experience, top-shelf service, and delicious food.

Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) loading...

Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) loading...

Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) Woody's Town Cafe breakfast (Bill Spadea) loading...

Hit me up on the New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know if you've been to Woody's or just plug your go-to breakfast place.

Note that Woody's is also open for lunch and dinner, yes, we'll be back for both.

