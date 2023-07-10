Two of the most perfect breakfast spots in New Jersey

Another busy weekend running around the state spreading the word on how we fix New Jersey and restoring common sense to government! I'm happy to report I've had the best coffee in Jersey.

After speaking in Paramus at a real estate firm,

Jodi and I headed to Clifton for a meeting at George's Coffee Shop.

The funny thing is that the meeting had been moved to another diner about 20 minutes away in River Edge, but we didn't know that until we ordered our coffee.

You know I'm a bit selective when it comes to coffee and this cup was perfect. Strong but not bitter, perfect smell in a pleasant atmosphere at the counter. We also left with a piece of cheesecake to go and yes, after a long day, we ate it in the car.

Next time we're in Clifton, it's a must-stop. Jodi had the breakfast sandwich, one egg, and ham on a hard roll. No ketchup for my better half, but the salt and pepper with the melted butter made the perfect on-the-go breakfast sandwich.

Next stop, River Edge Diner. We didn't eat, but I had another cup of coffee. Another score. Delicious and the restaurant accommodated my request to have a bit of heavy cream with the cup of Joe.

Although I didn't get to try it, they had a blueberry tart in the pastry cabinet which I know I'll be back to enjoy.

Two great spots, food, coffee, counter service, and delicious desserts.

To see me on the trail, check out my schedule HERE.

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom