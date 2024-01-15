Best breakfast sandwiches in NJ for your morning commute

A Jersey breakfast sandwich can be as simple as lox and cream cheese on a salt bagel. Or a stacked two egg, sausage, bacon cheese on an everything bagel.

Many Jerseyans swear by the pork roll, egg, and cheese on a hard roll.

The big debate is whether the pork roll sandwich demands ketchup.

Whatever your breakfast desire, many places across New Jersey offer a perfect Jersey sandwich for you and many are open on the holiday.

Ocean County

JT's Bagel Hut in Forked River

The best French toast bagel if you're a sweet guy in the morning!

Morris County

Chatham Bagels in Chatham

On Main Street

Hunterdon County

31 South Grill in Clinton

Mercer County

Bagel Barn & Deli in Montgomery

Monmouth County

Tommy's Bagels in Manalapan

Cash only on Route 33, but delicious!

Atlantic County

Barista's in Linwood

As much as I rave about their coffee, you have to try the bagel brisket breakfast sandwich. It's worth a trip even if you are an hour plus from Atlantic County!

