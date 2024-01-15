Best breakfast sandwiches in NJ for your morning commute
A Jersey breakfast sandwich can be as simple as lox and cream cheese on a salt bagel. Or a stacked two egg, sausage, bacon cheese on an everything bagel.
Many Jerseyans swear by the pork roll, egg, and cheese on a hard roll.
The big debate is whether the pork roll sandwich demands ketchup.
Whatever your breakfast desire, many places across New Jersey offer a perfect Jersey sandwich for you and many are open on the holiday.
Ocean County
JT's Bagel Hut in Forked River
The best French toast bagel if you're a sweet guy in the morning!
Morris County
Chatham Bagels in Chatham
On Main Street
Hunterdon County
31 South Grill in Clinton
Mercer County
Bagel Barn & Deli in Montgomery
Monmouth County
Tommy's Bagels in Manalapan
Cash only on Route 33, but delicious!
Atlantic County
Barista's in Linwood
As much as I rave about their coffee, you have to try the bagel brisket breakfast sandwich. It's worth a trip even if you are an hour plus from Atlantic County!
Check out this landmark Jersey shore breakfast and lunch spot
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.