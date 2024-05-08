✈ Wait times at Newark Airport are going to get worse

✈ TSA will be closing screening lines ahead of Memorial Day

✈ Newark already has the longest wait times in the nation

Newark Liberty International Airport already has the longest wait times to clear security of any busy airport in the nation.

It's about to get even worse.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued an alert to get to Newark Airport even earlier to clear security as they work on technology upgrades.

Security screening lanes will be closed at Terminal A and Terminal B leading up to the Memorial Day holiday.

In a statement, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said they "understand construction and maintenance may cause temporary inconvenience" and promised to work "closely with contractors to ensure impacts to customers are minimized."

Travelers already hate Newark Airport

A recent study by Upgraded Points found that Newark had the longest TSA wait times of the 25 busiest airports in the country, despite being only the 15th busiest airport.

That will make frustrated travelers even more angry about their experience.

Newark is ranked dead last for customer satisfaction among the largest airports in North America.

Passengers cited factors like long wait times, outdated facilities, and poor customer service as contributors to the low satisfaction levels.

According to AirHelp, Newark is just 16 spots shy of being the worst airport in the world.

What is closing and when?

According to the TSA:

Terminal A Security Closures:

Due to TSA security upgrades, screening lane technology will be replaced at Terminal A from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10.

Security screening wait times may be longer than normal.

Please arrive at least 2 hours before your scheduled departure time.

Terminal B Security Closures:

Due to TSA security upgrades, screening lane technology will be replaced at Terminal B from Monday, May 13 through Friday, June 21.

No more than one lane per gate area will be taken out of service each week.

Security screening wait times may be longer than normal.

Please arrive at least 3 hours before your scheduled departure time.

