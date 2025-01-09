NJ man shot wife in head during landlord dispute, cops say

🚨William Daniel called his landlord to pay back rent, according to an affidavit

🚨Daniel shot his wife in front of their son

🚨Allentown Borough was in shelter-in-place after the shooting

ALLENTOWN — A shooting that put a Monmouth County town on lockdown New Year's Eve stemmed from a landlord dispute.

Daniel Williams, 52, was responsible for shooting his wife in front of their son at their Johnson Drive home around 12:50 p.m., investigators said. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot. The age of the boy was redacted from the affidavit obtained by New Jersey 101.5.

After Williams left the house, Mayor Thomas Fritts issued a shelter-in-place around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, as officers from several law enforcement agencies began a search using helicopters, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

According to the affidavit, Williams and his wife owed their landlord four months of rent on the duplex they lived in with a child.

Williams texted the landlord, who also lives in the duplex, to meet him in the backyard to collect the back rent. When the landlord showed up Williams, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at his wife and fired at her head, officials said. His hands were described in the affidavit as "shaky" because of a medical condition.

Map shows Allentown and Robbinsville Map shows Allentown and Robbinsville (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

"Arguing over bills"

Williams and the landlord "wrestled" for about 10 minutes in front of the child, officials said. Willams' wife was hospitalized with a "complex wound to her head" that was not considered serious. The affidavit does not explain why Williams shot his wife.

Detectives interviewed the child, who said he witnessed his parents "arguing over bills."

Police later obtained a search warrant and found a Ruger LCP 380 handgun with four Hornady live rounds in it. A spent casing of the same type of bullet was found in a gravel porch area in the backyard.

Williams was arrested around 7 p.m. and questioned at Robbinsville police headquarters.

Search for Daniel Williams in Allentown 12/31/24 Search for Daniel Williams in Allentown 12/31/24 (MidCounty.news) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow