⚠ Noroviruses are sickening individuals in NJ and across the nation

⚠ The bug is easily transmissible

⚠ Hand sanitizer won't kill it

Health officials across New Jersey are begging residents to take precautions in order to keep themselves and others safe from a nasty, easily transmissible virus.

The levels of norovirus being recorded in the community right now haven't been seen in years. And the numbers likely will continue to spike as the frigid New Jersey weather keeps residents together indoors.

Norovirus outbreaks are most common from November through April. Health professionals started noticing a significant uptick in cases in December.

The group of viruses that affect the stomach and intestines do not discriminate: Anyone can get them, and anyone can be infected several times over their lifetime.

“According to the CDC, norovirus outbreaks are at a 10-year high, so it is imperative that residents remain vigilant and take precaution to prevent getting sick,” said Camden County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services.

What is norovirus?

Noroviruses cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

Outbreaks occur due to how easily the illness spreads.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, outbreaks may occur in places where people consume food and drinks prepared or handled by others, such as restaurants, nursing homes, cruise ships, banquet halls, and family dinners.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

This highly contagious illness isn't pretty, and there will be no doubt when you've got it.

Once you're exposed, symptoms could take anywhere from 12 to 48 hours to appear.

Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.

Canva Canva loading...

And once you feel better, you still have the potential to spread the illness to others for up to two weeks.

The CDC says infected individuals can shed billions of norovirus particles; it only takes a few to make you and others sick.

Is norovirus fatal?

According to the CDC, norovirus causes 900 deaths on average each year in the United States. Most of the victims are 65 and older.

SEE ALSO: NJ could change how health insurers pays for your care

Worldwide, the number of deaths is in the tens of thousands, mainly due to poor health care for children in developing countries.

But even in the U.S., norovirus brings an average of 109,000 kids to the hospital each year, according to the CDC. The group of viruses is responsible for nearly 1 million pediatric care visits annually.

Norovirus prevention

Hand sanitizer doesn't kill norovirus.

Residents are being advised to be extra cautious this winter season in order to prevent catching the bug and/or spreading it to others.

⚫ Wash your hands often; each wash should last at least 20 seconds

⚫ Disinfect surfaces

⚫ Avoid touching your face

⚫ Wash laundry in hot water

⚫ Stay home if you're sick

⚫ Cook shellfish thoroughly, and wash produce

Norovirus outbreaks can also begin from contaminated food, hence the final tip above. Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the country, according to the CDC. The latest numbers suggest that norovirus causes 58% of the country's foodborne illnesses.

In December, New Jersey was hit by a recall of oysters due to the threat of norovirus.

