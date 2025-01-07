Viral video ‘exploring NJ until it’s ugly’ stuns until one city breaks the streak

⚫ A social media user was dropped in random spots of NJ, "until it's ugly"

⚫ Sparta and Princeton University impressed the young lady

⚫ The video stopped when she viewed one of NJ's most visited cities

Considering its negative reputation from outsiders, New Jersey had a strong start on a TikTok reel that only stops when the state looks "ugly."

But one city did a poor job showing off for social media user bellsexplores, so the video only lasted 72 seconds in the end.

The account follows the same theme with every video — look at Google Street View images of a city, region, or country ... and don't stop until the view is unattractive.

The account, which has more than 86,000 followers on TikTok and another 75,000 on Instagram, features dozens of "until it's ugly" videos. It hits many states, as well as America as a whole, Germany, and other spots.

The first New Jersey stop in the video isn't specifically mentioned — it appears to be in the area of Pequest River, in northwestern New Jersey.

Screenshot from TikTok (bellsexplores) Screenshot from TikTok (bellsexplores) loading...

It gets a "wow" from the young lady running the page. From clues in the video, it looks like she may have been randomly dropped in a home's yard or a business such as a wedding venue.

Then, bellsexplores starts calling out New Jersey cities she specifically wants to explore, beginning with the state's capital.

The map takes her away from the residential streets of Trenton and instead to the downtown district, in the area of the war memorial and the Statehouse.

She looks around for about five seconds and declares, "Not ugly."

Screenshot from Instagram (bellsexplores) Screenshot from Instagram (bellsexplores) loading...

She's then dropped in an area of Bellplaine State Forest, which spans across Cape May and Cumberland counties. The Google view looks like it was ripped straight from a magazine, and it gets another "not ugly" declaration for the video.

Screenshot from TikTok (bellsexplores) Screenshot from TikTok (bellsexplores) loading...

Her next "not ugly" stop: Sparta, in Sussex County. The map takes her to a residential street on a seemingly quiet, sunny afternoon.

Bellsexplores then decides to visit Princeton University.

"I've always wanted to see what it looks like," the user said on the video.

The map takes her to the campus and she's quickly impressed.

Screenshot from TikTok (bellsexplores) Screenshot from TikTok (bellsexplores) loading...

Then, she makes her final stop ... where New Jersey finally reveals its "ugly" side.

She chooses to check out Atlantic City, and her random scrolling brings her far from the tourist spots. Instead, she's taken to Drexel Ave. and New Jersey Ave., where she's met with an abandoned lot, a dumpster, and chewed-up sidewalks.

Screenshot from Instagram (bellsexplores) Screenshot from Instagram (bellsexplores) loading...

"Ugly," she declares in five seconds. And the video ends.

Across Instagram and TikTok, the video has amassed more than 500,000 views. You can watch the full video below.

