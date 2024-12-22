🐟 Food & Drug Administration issues recall alert for norovirus

🐟 15 states impacted including New Jersey

🐟 Norovirus spreads easily and quickly

Federal authorities are warning of potentially contaminated seafood sold by a California company to several states including New Jersey.

The alert of a norovirus outbreak was issued by S&M Shellfish Co. of San Francisco on Thursday, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

It affects oysters harvested in British Columbia, Canada by Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood.

The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers under several brand names.

The brands include Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay, and Royal Miyagi.

Oysters sold as these brands harvested between Dec. 1 and Dec. 9 should be thrown away. They are potentially contaminated with norovirus.

These oysters were also sold in the neighboring states of Pennsylvania and New York, the FDA said.

Are you sick from norovirus?

People who eat food contaminated with norovirus will usually know within 12 to 48 hours, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This 2016 photo shows oysters grown in Middle Township, NJ. Oysters grown in New Jersey are not affected by the recall. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) This 2016 photo shows oysters grown in Middle Township, NJ. Oysters grown in New Jersey are not affected by the recall. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) loading...

Symptoms aren't subtle; they will often include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Fever, headache, and body aches are also possible.

The combination of diarrhea and vomiting can leave people severely dehydrated, especially young children, older adults, and those with other illnesses.

Most people sick with norovirus will recover within a few days. However, they should be careful around others because they can continue to spread the virus for another few days.

