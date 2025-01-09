WILLINGBORO — An 18-year-old — who was apparently very hungry after committing a crime — is responsible for a brazen home invasion in Burlington County, according to police.

Jazihe Williams, of Willingboro, was arrested following an investigation by police detectives.

Willingboro officers were called to a home in the area of Ballad Lane on the evening of Dec. 28.

Police were told that an individual had entered the residence and went to the second floor, where the homeowner was located in the main bedroom. The intruder was allegedly armed with a gun and demanded the homeowner's purse, wallet, and phone.

The female victim obliged, and the suspect fled using a rear door.

According to authorities, the individual — later identified as Williams — immediately began using several stolen credit cards to purchase food at various locations.

Williams has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, home invasion burglary, fraud, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

