PISCATAWAY — Rutgers police are investigating a groping on the Livingston Campus late Friday afternoon.

A woman affiliated with Rutgers University reported being approached from behind by a man who "made unwanted contact with an intimate area" while at the Livingston retail area at the Rutgers Livingston Campus on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway around 5:15 p.m. Rutgers police said the woman was not physically injured.

Description of suspect

The suspect is described as an 18-25-year-old white male, about 5 feet 9 inches, with blonde hair and a stubble beard. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt, possibly of Nike or Adidas brand.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

It is the second reported groping involving a person affiliated with Rutgers New Brunswick campus this semester.

A man tried to kiss and touch a victim's private areas on Sept. 21 in a wooded area near Route 18 and a private home on Newell Avenue. He then demanded the victim’s valuables, but ran away empty-handed.

