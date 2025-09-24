🚨 A person affiliated with Rutgers was assaulted and nearly robbed near campus late Sunday night

🚨 The attacker fled empty-handed; police are now seeking help identifying a man

️🚨 Rutgers police remind students of available safety escorts and late-night security tips.

NEW BRUNSWICK — An attempted robbery and sexual assault near Rutgers University over the weekend is under investigation by the New Brunswick Police Department and campus police.

Assault near Rutgers campus sparks joint police investigation

On Sunday, Sept. 21, just before 11 p.m., the victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers, told detectives they were approached by a man in a wooded area near Route 18 and a private home on Newell Avenue, according to Rutgers Chief of Police Kenneth Cop.

Suspect attempted sexual assault and robbery

Police said the man tried to kiss and touch the victim’s private parts, then demanded the victim’s valuables, but ran away empty-handed.

No weapons were shown. The victim sustained a minor injury, although police did not specify the injury.

Description of suspect released to the public

The man is described as Caucasian, between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5’5” with a medium build, a trimmed black beard, and wearing a black bandana-style head covering, black face mask, and white shirt.

New Brunswick police are asking anyone with information to contact their detective bureau at 732-745-5217 or the Rutgers Police Department Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

Campus safety tips and escort services available

As a reminder to students and staff, Rutgers police provides escorts upon request, and personalized service to their vehicles, dormitory, or the university’s mass transit system.

Always stay alert, report suspicious activity, avoid isolated or dark areas, and walk in groups, especially when traveling during late-night hours.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom