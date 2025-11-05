🚨 Rutgers police investigate campus assault near College Avenue in New Brunswick

🙅‍♀️ Separate sexual contact incident reported on Livingston Campus in Piscataway

👮‍♂️ Authorities urge anyone with information to contact campus detectives immediately

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University police are searching for the person involved in an aggravated assault that involved a group of people on campus last weekend.

According to the campus police department, the incident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 1, at approximately 1:30 a.m., near the intersection of Seminary Place and College Avenue in New Brunswick.

Rutgers student injured in campus assault near College Avenue

The victim, who was affiliated with the university, reported that during a verbal dispute involving multiple people, someone in the group physically assaulted him, said Rutgers Police Chief Kenneth Cop.

He went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. His attacker ran off and has not been caught.

Police say a description of the perpetrator is limited at this time.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the attack is asked to contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

Separate Halloween incident reported on Livingston Campus

Rutgers police are also investigating a criminal sexual contact that happened on Halloween at approximately 5:15 p.m. at Livingston Retail Area, 105 Joyce Kilmer Avenue, Piscataway on the Livingston Campus.

In this incident, the victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that the perp approached her from behind and made unwanted contact.

The victim, who was not physically hurt, described the attacker as an 18 to 25-year-old white male, approximately 5'8", with blonde hair, a stubble beard, and wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

