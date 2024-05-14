RED BANK — Your purchase of popcorn and candy can now be accompanied by beer and wine at Basie Center Cinemas.

The independent cinema on White Street is up and running with alcoholic beverage service for customers aged 21 and older.

“Basie Center Cinemas is now the only area indie movie house that can offer patrons a glass of wine, a local craft beer or a cool, canned cocktail to accompany their feature presentation,” said Izzy Sackowitz, chief operating officer of the Count Basie Center organization.

Basie Center Cinemas/Canva Basie Center Cinemas/Canva loading...

The theater has been counting on a liquor license as a lifeline for a while. In 2023, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure into law that permits nonprofit movie theaters to obtain liquor licenses.

Under the law, most theaters are permitted to sell alcohol during a performance/screening, as well as two hours before and two hours after.

According to Sackowitz, the theater plans to feature products from local purveyors, such as craft breweries and wineries.

The organization purchased the former Bow Tie Cinemas in 2020.

