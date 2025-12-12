🚨 Two Ocean County adults charged in tragic Freehold crash that killed a young boy.

⚠️ The crash occurred on Jackson Mills Road; driver faces multiple charges.

⚖ At the time of the crash, it was unclear who was actually behind the wheel.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — An Ocean County couple has been criminally charged for their roles in a Freehold Township crash that killed the woman's 9-year-old son in mid-November, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced.

On Monday, Nov. 10, just before 8 p.m., Freehold police responded to a car crash on Jackson Mills Road north of Tree Top Circle.

What police found at the scene

Police found the man and woman, Brandon John Delgado-Ortega, 27, and Lady Maite Cristobal Macuyama, 28, both of Jackson, inside the vehicle, along with two juvenile passengers in the back seat.

Macuyma's 9-year-old son was severely injured in the crash. He was rushed to a hospital, but died three days later on Nov. 13 from his injuries, the prosecutor's office confirmed.

Investigation reveals driver and charges

According to the investigation, the driver was operating a 2004 Volvo S80 when it ran off the side of the roadway. However, it was not clear at the time of the crash who was driving the car.

Later, it was determined that Delgado-Ortega was behind the wheel, Santiago said.

Delgado-Ortega was charged with third-degree driving with a suspended license, fourth-degree hindering, and multiple associated traffic summonses.

Passenger also faces criminal charges

Macuyama was charged with fourth-degree hindering.

The case remains under investigation. Information on legal representation for Delgago-Ortega and Macuyama were not immediately available.

