🔥 A pre-dawn fire in a Berkeley Township mulch bed was intentionally set, officials say.

🚔 Police arrested a 48-year-old township man now charged with aggravated arson.

🏛️ The suspect remains jailed in Ocean County as investigators search for a motive.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — An Ocean County man has been charged with aggravated arson in connection with an incident that occurred in Berkeley Township on Wednesday morning, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.

Early-morning fire in Berkeley Township neighborhood

It was just before 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, when members of the township police and fire departments responded to a home on Pheasant Drive in the Bayville section of Berkeley Township for a reported small brush fire.

Emergency personnel found a mulch bed smoldering in front of the house, but firefighters had already extinguished the blaze.

Investigation reveals intentionally set blaze

An investigation revealed that someone intentionally set the mulch bed ablaze on the south side of the residence, but it’s unclear why.

Suspect identified and arrested in Ocean County arson case

That someone was identified as John Bruno, 48, of Berkeley Township, Billhimer said.

He was arrested and charged, and is currently in the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

