Perhaps I’ve seen one too many Hallmark Christmas movies throughout the years (call them “cheesy” or “lame” all you want, they can be a fun time), but I totally buy into the magic of the holiday season.

Nothing makes me feel the nostalgic December joy faster than a dazzling light display.

Different colored bulbs lighting up a chilly night is to me as being visited by three ghosts is to Ebenezer Scrooge. It will change me for the better.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

If you’re looking for a fabulous, free Christmas light display, I have to recommend one particular neighborhood in the Garden State.

Christmas lights on Brandon Boulevard in Freehold

I don’t know how the neighbors organize this each year, but their coordinated, professionally done displays always go above and beyond.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

The neighborhood was first brought to my attention a few years ago when someone asked in a Monmouth County Facebook group where to see amazing Christmas lights. I’ve been going back every December since.

To see the display for yourself, you’ll have to go to Brandon Blvd right off of Georgia Rd in Freehold, not too far from Route 9.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Should you find yourself in the area one night this December, I highly recommend checking it out. It’ll be extra joyful if you throw on some Christmas tunes and bring a cup of hot cocoa along for the ride.

Pictures won’t give you the full beauty of the neighborhood, but it was too pretty not to attempt to take some. Here’s a preview of the neighborhood’s gorgeous displays.

And if you think your decorations top these, enter our Light Up New Jersey contest to win!

Merry Christmas to you and yours!

