As the holiday season returns, we’re once again inviting you to help Light Up New Jersey with the biggest and brightest display of outdoor holiday lights the Garden State has ever seen. Whether you're decorating a home or a business, this is your moment to share joy, hope, and cheer with your entire community.

The tradition continues: one lucky participant will take home a $500 cash prize!

Thanks to our sponsor, Danley 911 Electrical — Top-rated, fully licensed and insured electricians in Central Jersey since 1921, with expert solutions servicing all brands.

HOW TO ENTER

From Nov. 28 through Dec. 21, snap a photo of your OUTDOOR holiday lights display and upload it through our station app or website. Big, small, classic, over-the-top, or totally original. Homes and businesses are both welcome to participate, as long as the lights are outside.

As entries roll in, our contest page will showcase the season’s most dazzling displays in a live gallery for everyone to enjoy.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

All eligible submissions will be entered into a random drawing, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 23, 2025 — just in time to make someone’s holiday a little brighter.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

This is your year to go all-in:

Did you pull every box of lights from the attic and cover your house from gutters to ground?

Did you climb a ladder worthy of Santa’s tallest elf to reach that giant evergreen in your yard?

Did your business create a glowing holiday scene that could stop traffic?

We want to see it all.

LET’S LIGHT UP NEW JERSEY TOGETHER

Let’s make this the brightest holiday season our state has ever seen.

Happy decorating and good luck!

Full contest rules